Image copyright BBC/GMP Image caption Police believe Hadeer Jamil Alonazi has been killed.

A little girl whose mother is missing and believed to be dead "desperately needs" to know what happened to her, police have said.

Hadeer Jamil Alonazi, who is in her 20s, was reported missing from her Manchester home on 2 July.

Her six-year-old daughter had also disappeared but was later found safe.

Two men, aged 40 and 43, arrested on Saturday on suspicion of murder have been released under investigation, Greater Manchester Police said.

Det Ch Insp Liz Hopkinson said: "A young mother has disappeared from our community and we sadly continue our investigations on the hypothesis that she is not alive.

"Even the smallest piece of information could open new lines of enquiry and help us give her daughter the answers she will be desperately seeking."

A police cordon remains at a house on Hall Road in Rusholme.