Image copyright Family handout Image caption Yousef Makki, 17, was stabbed in the heart in Hale Barns, Cheshire, on 2 March

A teenager has been found not guilty of the murder of a 17-year-old boy.

Manchester Grammar School pupil Yousef Makki was stabbed in the heart with a flick-knife in Hale Barns, Greater Manchester, on 2 March.

A 17-year-old, who was referred to as Boy A, was accused of stabbing him to death in a row over an attempt to rob a drug dealer.

The boy was also found not guilty of manslaughter after a four-week trial at Manchester Crown Court.

Following the verdict Yousef's father Ghaleb Makki exploded in fury and the judge, Mr Justice Bryan, cleared the courtroom.

Mr Makki swore and shouted: "Where's the justice for my son? Where's the justice?"

Yousef, from a single-parent Anglo-Lebanese family from Burnage, south Manchester, had won a scholarship to the prestigious £12,000-a-year school.

A second teenager, also 17 and referred to as Boy B, was found not guilty of perverting the course of justice and not guilty of conspiracy to rob.

Both had previously admitted possession of a knife and Boy A pleaded guilty to perverting the course of justice.