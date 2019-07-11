Image copyright PA Image caption Anthony Grainger was shot dead in 2012

A police force was to blame for the fatal shooting of an unarmed man, a public inquiry has concluded.

Anthony Grainger, 36, was in a stolen car when he was shot in the chest in Cheshire in March 2012.

A judge said the shooting was legally justified, but criticised senior officers at Greater Manchester Police (GMP) who had organised and planned the operation "incompetently".

The force said it believed Mr Grainger was planning an armed robbery.

Judge Thomas Teague QC said GMP was guilty of a "catastrophic series of failings and errors".

Senior officers "failed to authorise, plan or conduct the firearms operation in such a way as to minimise recourse to the use of lethal force", he said.

The inquiry was told no firearms were found on Mr Grainger or in the car he was sat in in Culcheth on 3 March.

The officer who shot him told the inquiry at Liverpool Crown Court in 2017 he fired at Mr Grainger as he thought he had reached down to pick up a firearm.

In his conclusion, the judge said the officer did not act unlawfully because he "honestly but mistakenly believed Mr Grainger was reaching for a gun".