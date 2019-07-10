Image copyright GMP/Google Image caption Hadeer Jamil Alonazi, left, was reported missing on 2 July. Police have cordoned off a house on Hall Road, Rusholme, right

The unexplained disappearance of a mother is being treated as murder, police have said.

Hadeer Jamil Alonazi, from Manchester, and her six-year-old daughter were reported missing to police on 2 July.

Her daughter was later found "safe and well" but police believe Ms Alonazi "may have come to harm and may not be alive".

Two men, aged 40 and 43, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in police custody.

It is believed Ms Alonazi, who is in her 20s, had not been seen for some time before she was reported missing on 2 July, police have said.

Detectives remain at a house in Hall Road, Rusholme, as investigations continue.

Police have now released details of the arrests as detectives "are satisfied that Hadeer's daughter has been located and is safe and well", the force said.

"This is a tragic case where a young mother has disappeared, something no child should ever have to go through," said Det Ch Insp Liz Hopkinson, who urged anyone with information to come forward.