Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The tribunal heard that the trip to Blackpool had gone "smoothly"

A social worker was unfairly sacked by a council after taking a troubled teenage girl for a break in her caravan, an employment judge has ruled.

Tameside Council dismissed her for gross misconduct for taking Child X, 16, for an overnight stay in Blackpool.

Employment Judge Katherine Ross ruled in her favour and said had acted in the child's "best interests".

The tribunal heard Child X had become violent and it was decided she needed a "time out" from her care home.

The judge ordered the council, based in Ashton-under-Lyne, to pay the social worker compensation.

The hearing was told that "volatile" Child X had progressed "a million miles" after being placed alone in a care home with "one-to-one" care.

But in an emergency another girl, 12, had to be moved in and Child X's behaviour deteriorated with her lashing out at a member of staff, shoving and hair-pulling, the tribunal heard.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service said the care home manager, who had 30 years experience, said a short break away would benefit the girl as she "needed some time out" in October 2017.

The social worker, who had more than 15 years experience, offered her caravan free of charge and Child X enjoyed the visit, the hearing was told.

But she was sacked in February last year for a "serious breach of safeguarding and health and safety" because she had failed to undertake a risk assessment, the tribunal heard.

However, Judge Ross said that Tameside council had acted "outside the band of reasonable responses of a reasonable employer".

A council spokesperson said: "We intend to respect the finding of the court whilst continuing to safeguard the rights of vulnerable children."