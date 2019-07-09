Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Greater Manchester Police said the officer had been dealt with "robustly" with a final warning

A police sergeant has been told he can keep his job after he was caught using racist language on video.

Sgt Philip Knight made the remarks in a conversation with a colleague that was captured on a body-worn camera.

The footage was discovered when it was reviewed as part of an investigation into a crime, the police watchdog said.

An independent panel found Sgt Knight, of Greater Manchester Police, guilty of gross misconduct and decided that he should receive a final written warning.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct said the footage came to light in February 2018 when officers heard a derogatory term used to describe members of the public when they were investigating a separate crime.

'Robust punishment'

GMP referred the matter to the IOPC, which presented evidence to a two-day hearing which concluded on Tuesday.

IOPC regional director Amanda Rowe said: "I can only hope that the decision to give Sgt King a final written warning means that he is expected to learn from this, and ensure he and others understand this should not happen again."

Ch Supt John Egerton said Sgt King had fallen below GMP's "standards of professional behaviour".

"Any officer who uses racist and discriminatory language, or language which could be construed as such, brings discredit on the police force and will be dealt with robustly," he added.