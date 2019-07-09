Image copyright Steven Gorst Image caption Police officers made the discovery and said there were "clearly suspicious circumstances"

A murder investigation has been launched after a body was found wrapped in plastic and dumped in a wooded area.

Police discovered the body close to the junction of Eccles Old Road and Brentwood in Salford, Greater Manchester, at 08:10 BST.

No details of the age or gender of the deceased have been released. The area has been cordoned off.

Det Ch Insp Colin Larkin appealed for anyone with information to contact police "as a matter of urgency".

Eccles Old Road has been closed between Chaseley Road and Castleway while the investigation takes place.

Specialist officers will be at the scene throughout the day, Greater Manchester Police said.

Det Ch Insp Larkin said: "Clearly, we're looking at suspicious circumstances surrounding the discovery of the body and are doing everything we can at the scene to gather as much evidence as possible.

"I appreciate this news is extremely alarming for people in the local area."