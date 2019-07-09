Image copyright Family photo Image caption Shukri Yahye-Abdi died on 27 June

There is no evidence that bullying played any part in the death of a 12-year-old girl who drowned in a river, a detective has said.

Shukri Yahye-Abdi died after going into the River Irwell in Bury, Greater Manchester, on 27 June.

Her school later said it would review its anti-bullying policy amid concerns raised in the community.

Det Insp Andrew Naismith told an inquest there was nothing to suggest any bullying or coercion took place.

He said: "I ask for calm in the community and on social media. Four children are having some very serious allegations pointed at them."

Opening the inquest, coroner Joanne Kearsley asked the officer: "Just to be clear, there is nothing to suggest bullying on the 27th June leading directly to Shukri's death?"

"No," he answered.

Image caption Shukri Yahye-Abdi died after being seen in the River Irwell in Bury

Det Insp Naismith told the hearing it appeared Shukri and some friends had gone to the river to play after school.

He said Shukri went into deep water and got into difficulty, but there was nothing to suggest any third party involvement.

The inquest heard CCTV had been recovered of the children all together earlier in the evening, but none from the river itself or the path that leads to it.

Four children have since been interviewed by police accompanied by their parents.

Shukri's family said it was out of character for her to play anywhere near the water because she could not swim.

Broad Oak Sports College said its review would be made available to police, who hope to conclude their investigation in four to six weeks.

The inquest at Rochdale Coroner's Court was adjourned until 9 December.