Image copyright GMP Image caption Martin Skillen admitted robbery and possession of an offensive weapon

An armed robber who tried to flush a meat cleaver down a public toilet has been jailed.

Martin Skillen, 31, from Ancoats in Manchester, climbed over a betting shop counter brandishing the blade.

He threatened staff and raided the till at the Fountain Street store in the city centre in February.

At Manchester Crown Court on Monday he was jailed for four years, having admitted robbery and possession of an offensive weapon at an earlier hearing.

The court heard Skillen headed straight to the Arndale shopping centre after the robbery, counting the cash he had stolen.

Police said he was caught on CCTV and made a full admission later that day.

The machete was found wedged down the toilet by a member of the public.

Det Con Matt Cooper said: "Skillen made the member of staff fear not only for her safety but for her life.

"We will not stop in our fight against armed criminals like Skillen until the message is as loud and clear as it possibly can be; weapons and those who carry them are not welcome on our streets"