Image copyright Police handout Image caption Police say they are working with the Spanish authorities to extradite Aaron Williams

A British man who fled the UK while on licence for armed robbery has been arrested in a hotel in Tenerife, police have confirmed.

Aaron Williams, 33, from Salford, was detained by Spanish police on a European Arrest Warrant on 2 July, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.

He was jailed for 12 years in 2008 but disappeared last year while on licence.

In 2007, Williams hit the headlines when he was sprung from a security van outside Salford Magistrates Court.

He went on to commit an armed robbery six days after the escape, which was made to look like a kidnapping.

"We are aware of an arrest carried out by the Spanish national police in Tenerife following a European Arrest Warrant," GMP said.

"We are working closely with the European authorities to support the extradition process."

The European Arrest Warrant is valid throughout all member states of the European Union and enables faster and simpler extradition procedures for suspects.