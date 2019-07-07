Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened near the Rivington services on the M61

A 12-year-old girl has died in a hit-and-run crash on a motorway.

Sana Patel, from Blackburn, died on the M61 in Bolton when the Nissan Qashqai she was travelling in was in a crash with a Vauxhall Corsa at about 22:45 BST on Saturday.

Lancashire Police said the Vauxhall occupants "fled the scene on foot".

Supt Andy Cribbin said the car was registered to an address in West Yorkshire and appealed for anyone with information to contact them.

"We are appealing for the driver and any passenger at the time of the collision to make contact with us as soon as possible," he said.

"A 12-year-old girl has tragically lost her life, so we would urge them to search their conscience and do the right thing by contacting us."

Five other people travelling in the Nissan suffered minor injuries.

The M61 was closed in both directions between junctions six and eight for investigations, and reopened earlier on Sunday.