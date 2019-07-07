A man has been arrested over the death of a woman who was being treated for "numerous injuries" in hospital, police say.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) were called by hospital staff on Saturday after the woman, believed to be in her 30s, had been admitted in Stretford.

Shortly afterwards, she died and officers detained a 55-year-old man on suspicion of murder.

Det Ch Insp Liz Hopkinson said they would "follow every line of enquiry".