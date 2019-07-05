Image copyright Google Image caption Det Insp Martin Reddington thanked staff for saving the life of the baby

An A&E patient who demanded to be treated by a white doctor has been branded "appalling" by a hospital boss.

Andrew Foster, chief executive of Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh NHS Foundation Trust, said the incident had been "hugely upsetting" for staff.

He shared details of the incident on Twitter after the patient made a formal complaint.

Mr Foster said they planned to exclude the individual, adding: "I cannot believe the nerve".

The patient walked into Wigan's A&E department in June and made the demand after seeing a female junior doctor.

The person, who is not being identified, walked out after their demand was refused and subsequently made a formal complaint, demanding an apology.

Mr Foster tweeted: "Would you believe a patient coming to A&E and asking to see a white doctor?

"When politely told that a white doctor was not available, the patient walked out and has formally complained about this.

"This was hugely upsetting for the staff involved. Appalling."

The chief executive also said he had informed the police.

Image copyright WWL Trust Image caption Andrew Foster said the incident at Wigan A&E was 'appalling'

In a statement, the Trust said it had a "zero tolerance approach" to any kind of discrimination towards staff.

"All members of WWL staff have a right to be treated with dignity and respect regardless of race or ethnicity, gender, age, religion or belief, sexual identity or orientation, transgender identity or disability," the statement adds.

The Trust said it valued diversity among its staff, adding: "This incident has caused considerable upset to the medical staff involved".