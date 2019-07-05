Image copyright family picture Image caption Shukri Abdi died on 27 June

A school said it would review its anti-bullying policy after a pupil drowned.

Shukri Abdi, 12, died after being seen in the River Irwell in Bury, Greater Manchester on 27 June.

Broad Oak College Sports in Bury said it was working with Shukri's family in respect of any concerns that had been raised about the school.

Greater Manchester Police said it was treating Shukri's death as a "tragic incident" and did not believe there were any suspicious circumstances.

Image caption Shukri's head teacher said she had a "beautiful personality"

Shukri's family said they do not believe her death was an accident

Her uncle, Mustaf Omar, previously said it was "out of character" for her to play by a river as she could not swim.

In a statement, head teacher Paul Greenhalgh said the school had been "deeply saddened" to learn of Shukri's death.

He said the trust which runs the school, the Oak Learning Partnership Multi Academy Trust, would be reviewing all policies and procedures at the school.

"In particular we will focus on the school's anti-bullying policy and procedures and other policies relating to the welfare of children," he said.

"The trust will ensure they engage with its community and co-produce policies and procedures that are well understood by all."

He said that he and other teachers had visited the family and further visits, alongside a community support worker, were planned.

A petition calling for an investigation at the school, addressed to Bury North MP James Frith, has received more than 30,000 signatures.

Mr Frith tweeted that he would be meeting Shukri's mother over the weekend.

He said he would listen to her concerns and offer his deepest sympathies.

I fully note the feelings and enormous support by way of the petition and the contact I've received. I don't doubt the hurt or anger, nor do I underestimate anyone's sense of injustice. Please be assured of my attention on this. And thank you for all your contact with me. 3/3 — James Frith MP (@JamesFrith) July 4, 2019

An inquest into Shakri's death is due to open on Tuesday.