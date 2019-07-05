Lamborghini seized as man claims other uninsured car
- 5 July 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
An uninsured Lamborghini has been seized by police after the owner used it to pick up his other car - also confiscated for not being insured.
Greater Manchester Traffic Police tweeted the Lamborghini Aventador - worth more than £290,000 new - seized at Eccles police station was now "on its way to join his other car".
It tweeted if you turn up to reclaim your car check "that the car you turn up in is covered on your policy first".
It added the driver had been reported.
if you're going to turn up at the police station to reclaim your previously seized vehicle for no insurance, it might be worth checking that the car you turn up in is covered on your policy first. this lambo is now on its way to join his other car. driver reported #OpWolverine pic.twitter.com/i5szJbeemG— GMP Traffic (@gmptraffic) July 4, 2019
End of Twitter post by @gmptraffic
On Sunday, police seized another "flash" Lamborghini - one of a group of cars doing laps around the city centre "revving engines".
Lots of "flash" cars driving laps around the city revving engines. I don't know why people want to spend a fortune to hire a car & sit in a traffic jam but people live in the city & don't appreciate the noise. @GmpTraffic dealing - Lamborghini has just been seized Insp M— GMP City Centre (@GMPCityCentre) June 30, 2019
End of Twitter post by @GMPCityCentre
Last week officers in Oldham also stopped a white Lamborghini with no insurance.
The driver was "being erratic with his driving" taking a passenger to a prom.
Yesterday this car was being used to take someone to their prom, the driver was being erratic with his driving so was subsequently stopped. Checks revealed the driver did not have suitable insurance to drive the £300,000 car.. so it was seized under Sec165 of the Road Traffic Act pic.twitter.com/8dwaAKOszX— GMP Oldham (@GMPOldham) June 27, 2019
End of Twitter post by @GMPOldham