Image copyright Family photo Image caption Saffie Roussos was killed in the May 2017 bombing at Manchester Arena

A memorial garden in tribute to the youngest victim of the Manchester Arena bombing is to open at her school.

Saffie Roussos was among 22 people killed in the suicide bombing during an Ariana Grande concert in May 2017.

The eight-year-old, from Leyland in Lancashire, was at the concert with her mother, Lisa, and sister, Ashlee Bromwich.

The garden will be unveiled at Tarleton Community Primary School, on what would have been her 11th birthday.

A pink rose has been created to remember Saffie, whose middle name was Rose.

It was unveiled at the RHS Flower Show at Tatton Park last summer.

A permanent memorial to honour the victims is also being planned in Manchester, earmarked for a public space near Manchester Cathedral.