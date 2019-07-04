Man attacks officer in M56 motorway hard shoulder fight
- 4 July 2019
A police officer has been taken to hospital after he was attacked by a man who was seen walking on a motorway hard shoulder.
A section of the M56 near Lymm in Cheshire was closed following the incident at about 7:00 BST, in which the man also tried to steal the officer's car.
He was arrested and the road later reopened.
The officer was needed treatment for an injury to his face, police said.
North West Motorway Police said a rolling road block was put in place while officers tried to restrain the man.