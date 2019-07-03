Image copyright @gmptraffic Image caption Police seized the car after checks showed it was not insured

A driver who wanted to avoid parking fees at Manchester Airport tried to pick up his family from a motorway hard shoulder, police said.

Officers stopped the Audi S3 as the driver waited for his passengers on the M56 on Tuesday, Greater Manchester Police tweeted.

The vehicle was seized after further checks revealed it was not insured.

The Highway Code says it is illegal to stop on a hard shoulder other than in an emergency.

Greater Manchester Police's (GMP) traffic division posted a picture of the car on Tuesday, explaining the driver had stopped on the M56 spur because he did not want to pay parking charges when he collected his family.

The post added officers "also noticed his illegal plates and checks revealed he also had no insurance".

The vehicle was seized and the driver was reported for three offences, said GMP.

Charges for entering Manchester Airport's short stay car parks to collect passengers start at £4.50, according to its website.

A spokesman for the airport said he was not aware of issues with drivers using roads around the airport to collect passengers.