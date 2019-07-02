Image copyright Rex Features Image caption The woman were attacked as they walked near Stockport County's stadium

Three women were targeted by a sex attacker in the same alleyway close to a football stadium in a series of assaults thought to be linked.

The women, two aged in their 40s and one in her 30s, were assaulted near Stockport County FC's Edgeley Park ground in February and June.

Their attacker was described as a teenager aged 16-18.

He is thought to be white with brown hair and was wearing a green hooded top during the most recent attack.

Police said the women were all walking through the alleyway connecting Moscow Road East and Booth Street when they were attacked on 1 February, 4 June and 17 June.

The alleyway runs between Booth Street and Moscow Road East

PC Steve Webster, of Greater Manchester Police, said: "We have been carrying out enquiries to trace the individual responsible and we are now appealing for the public's help.

"If you have any information which could assist with this investigation, then please get in touch with police as soon as possible."