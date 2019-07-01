Image copyright Family handout Image caption Yousef Makki died in a stabbing in March

A teenager dialled 999 and pleaded "he's going to die, please hurry up" after his friend was fatally stabbed, a jury heard.

The youth made the frantic call as he and his co-accused tried to stop Yousef Makki, 17, from bleeding to death, Manchester Crown Court was told.

Two 17-year-olds - Boy A, the alleged killer, and Boy B - deny charges relating to the stabbing.

Yousef's father left the court in tears as the jury heard the call by Boy B.

Yousef, who was on a scholarship to Manchester Grammar School, died in the upmarket suburb of Hale Barns on 2 March.

The prosecution has claimed Yousef and Boy B fled after a botched attempt to rob a drug dealer, leaving Boy A to take a beating after which he stabbed Yousef.

The teenager was attacked in Hale Barns

The call made to 999, which was played to the jury, began: "My mate's been stabbed yeah, he needs an ambulance here now.

"He's going to die, please hurry up, hurry up please. Hurry up bro."

A second call was made to the ambulance service on Yousef's own phone and instructions were relayed by Boy B from the call handler to Boy A and passers-by as they attempted to put pressure on the wound to stop the bleeding, the jury heard.

Boy B continued to tell the call handlers Yousef was "not breathing properly" before adding "he's bleeding so much, please can you get an ambulance".

He also told the call handler the "attackers" who stabbed his friend have "got off", the court heard.

Boy A denies murder and conspiracy to commit robbery. He has admitted a charge of perverting the course of justice and possession of a flick knife.

Boy B has pleaded guilty to possession of a flick knife but denies conspiracy to commit robbery and perverting the course of justice.

Neither of the boys can be named for legal reasons.

The trial continues.