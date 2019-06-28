Image copyright PA Media Image caption Tom Noakes' family said he was a "loving son, brother, uncle and friend to many"

A "caring, honest" man was bludgeoned with a magnum of Prosecco in a hotel room by a colleague, who then leapt to his death, an inquest has heard.

Tom Noakes was hit at least six times by Hayden Fitzpatrick at Manchester's Britannia Hotel on 26 September 2018.

Manchester Coroner's Court heard Mr Fitzpatrick then jumped from a window.

Recording a conclusion of unlawful killing for Mr Noakes, assistant coroner Andrew Bridgman said it would "remain a mystery" why he was killed.

The court was told the 29-year-old, from Eccles, had booked a room at the hotel with Mr Fitzpatrick, 21, following a night out with other colleagues.

Det Insp Andrew Butterworth said an investigation found the men had bought cocaine and the sparkling wine during the night and Mr Noakes had accessed the dating app Grindr.

He said another man had visited their room at about 03:30 BST and left about an hour later, adding that both men were alive at 04:45.

'Gratuitous violence'

The 21-year-old's body was found by police at 05:30 and officers went on to discover the 29-year-old's remains after using a hotel key card in Mr Fitzpatrick's wallet.

The hearing was told Mr Noakes was found sitting on a chair and the window of the room was smashed with a fire extinguisher.

Image caption Mr Fitzpatrick's body was found in the road next to the hotel

Mr Noakes' mother Angela said her son was openly gay, but had never been in a relationship with Mr Fitzpatrick, who he had described as "clingy" and craving attention.

Recording his conclusion, Mr Bridgman said it had been a "callous, frenzied and seemingly unprovoked assault".

He said Mr Noakes had "no defensive injuries" which meant the first blow "rendered Tom unconscious", adding that the further blows were "gratuitous violence".

"Why Tom was struck in the first instance will always remain a mystery, as will why Hayden Fitzpatrick continued to assault Tom in this way," he said.

Speaking after the hearing, Mr Noakes' family said he was "funny, caring, honest and compassionate" and a "loving son, brother, uncle and friend to many".

An inquest into Mr Fitzpatrick's death will take place in July.