Image copyright Family handout Image caption Yousef Makki died after a stabbing in March

A grammar school student who was stabbed in the heart by his friend was a "good kid", a jury has heard.

Yousef Makki, 17, was killed after he and two friends arranged to buy cannabis and intended to rob the dealer, Manchester Crown Court heard.

Two 17-year-olds, who cannot be named, Boy A, the alleged killer, and Boy B, deny the charges against them.

Police footage of the aftermath showed Boy B's mother saying: "[Yousef's] a good kid [...] He's not like that."

Image copyright PA Image caption The teenager was attacked in Hale Barns

Yousef, who was on a scholarship to Manchester Grammar School, died in the upmarket suburb of Hale Barns on 2 March.

The prosecution has claimed Yousef and Boy B fled after the botched robbery, leaving Boy A to take a beating - after which he stabbed Yousef.

Police bodycam footage played in court showed Yousef lying on the ground as paramedics tried to save his life.

Boy A appears agitated and is bare-chested, having used his shirt to stanch the flow of blood from his friend.

Prosecutors alleged Boy B lied to police at the scene.

PC Anthony Hammond, from Greater Manchester Police, asked Boy B: "Do you have any idea who might have done it?"

"No," he replies.

'He stabbed me'

The footage also showed Boy B tell police that, before Yousef's death, all three were "chilling" and walking down the road.

He claims he saw Yousef lift his top and show his injury to him, saying: "He stabbed me."

In the footage, Boy B said he saw a grey car in the area, possibly "looking for kids".

His mother responded: "How can it happen? He's [Yousef] a good kid. Why would they be looking for him? He's not like that."

Boy A denies murder and conspiracy to commit robbery. He has admitted a charge of perverting the course of justice and possession of a flick knife.

Boy B has pleaded guilty to possession of a flick knife but denies conspiracy to commit robbery and perverting the course of justice.

The trial continues.