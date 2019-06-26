Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Riyad Mahrez celebrates with his wife Rita after winning the 2015-16 Premier League title with Leicester

The Manchester City and Algeria footballer Riyad Mahrez and his wife Rita have been ordered to pay more than £3,600 in unpaid wages to their children's former nanny.

The couple "made an unauthorised deduction" from the wages of Catalina Miraflores, an employment judge ruled.

They have also been ordered to pay an extra £150 in damages after they "failed to pay certain expenses".

Ms Miraflores told The Sun: "I worked really, really hard for that money."

City broke their transfer record to sign the £60m winger, now aged 28, on a five-year deal from Leicester in 2018.

He was part of the squad that became the first English men's team to complete a domestic treble this year.

The Sun reported that Ms Miraflores was hired in 2018 by the footballer - who reportedly earns £200,000 a week - to look after his two daughters.

In a written ruling, Judge John Sherratt said: "The respondents have made an unauthorised deduction from the claimant's wages and are ordered to pay the claimant the net sum of £3,612.

"The respondents, in breach of contract, have failed to pay certain expenses to the claimant and are ordered to pay damages to the claimant in the sum of £150."

A separate claim of unfair dismissal by Ms Miraflores was rejected by the tribunal on the grounds that she lacked two years' qualifying service.