Manchester jewellery thieves abseil into H. Samuel store
- 25 June 2019
Abseiling thieves have broken into a store and stolen jewellery in "a well-planned burglary", police have said.
The gang smashed through the roof of H. Samuel at Manchester Fort Shopping Park in Cheetham Hill at about 02:40 BST, Greater Manchester Police said.
They then dropped 40ft (12m) into the store, smashed cabinets and took items worth between £40,000 and £80,000.
Appealing for information, a force spokesman said those responsible "knew exactly what they were doing".