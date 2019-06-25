Image copyright Google Image caption A force spokesman said those responsible "knew exactly what they were doing"

Abseiling thieves have broken into a store and stolen jewellery in "a well-planned burglary", police have said.

The gang smashed through the roof of H. Samuel at Manchester Fort Shopping Park in Cheetham Hill at about 02:40 BST, Greater Manchester Police said.

They then dropped 40ft (12m) into the store, smashed cabinets and took items worth between £40,000 and £80,000.

Appealing for information, a force spokesman said those responsible "knew exactly what they were doing".