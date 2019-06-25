Image copyright PA Image caption Ms Birds was accused of robbing a Co-op but told the officers she never shopped there

A great-great-grandmother who "wanted to know what it was like to be naughty" has been arrested at her own request.

Josie Birds, from Manchester, said she wanted to feel the long arm of the law as she had been good all her life.

She was put in handcuffs by two off-duty officers on Saturday, though her granddaughter Pam Smith said they "drew the line" at putting her in a cell.

Instead, she said the 92-year-old was questioned "rigorously" before being offered tea and cake.

Image copyright Family Handout Image caption Ms Birds was put in handcuffs, but the officers "drew the line" at putting her in the cells

Ms Smith said her grandmother - who has six daughters, 20 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren - had been accused of theft by the officers.

"They accused her of robbing a Co-op and her response was, 'I don't do my shopping in Co-op'," she said.

"They put her in handcuffs and took her to the police station in the back of the van, where they 'questioned' her rigorously.

"She wanted to go into the cells too, but they drew the line at that and gave her tea and cake instead."

Image copyright PA Image caption After "rigorous" questioning, Ms Birds was offered tea and cake

She said Ms Birds was "lit up all day Sunday talking about it, and she is still excited about her experience".

Tweeting about the arrest, Greater Manchester Police said they were "glad" the officers could give her the "full experience".