Image copyright David Dixon/Geograph Image caption The victim was attacked as he walked near the canal in Old Church Street, Newton Heath

A blind man who walks with a stick was attacked and racially abused by "callous cowards", police said.

The victim, in his 50s, was set upon as he walked near the canal in Old Church Street, Newton Heath, Manchester.

Described by witnesses as a group of Asian men, the attackers abused the man and hit him on the neck before attempting to steal his backpack.

They fled empty-handed after passers-by intervened and challenged the offenders at Newton Heath tram stop.

Insp Dave England described the attack, which happened at about 21:45 BST on Monday, as "cruel and callous".

He added: "We will do everything we can to trace the cowards who are responsible for this.

"Luckily the victim was not injured but understandably he has been left terrified by this frightening ordeal."

Greater Manchester Police is treating the incident as a hate crime.