Image copyright Peter McDermott/Geograph Image caption The woman was seen stripping in front of a window in the luxury department store

A would-be underwear thief who stripped off in front of a store window - in full view of "hundreds" of "cheering" onlookers - has been arrested.

Police said the woman donned the lingerie and got re-dressed at Harvey Nichols in Manchester on Sunday.

Officers were alerted when people below began cheering.

"I can only assume she did not know she was doing this in front of a second-floor window", an inspector wrote in a Facebook post.

The officer said hundreds of people were cheering, "so they've looked up and seen this crime in progress, alerted the store and detained the woman".

The incident unfolded during the Manchester Day parade.

Police added it was a "bizarre end" to the event.