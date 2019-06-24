Image copyright Greater Manchester Combined Authority Image caption Politicians rather than transport companies would set bus routes and fares under the proposals

Politicians would be given power to set Greater Manchester's bus routes and fares under plans to bring the transport network under public control.

Mayor Andy Burnham wants to introduce a model similar to London, which would see bus operators bidding to run services on a franchise basis.

The proposals would help to make public transport less "fragmented and unreliable", Mr Burnham said.

The BBC has approached bus operators for comment.

The metropolitan mayor said an assessment into the region's bus services had been completed and he would ask Greater Manchester Combined Authority to approve the proposals on Friday.

The plans would be subject to a public consultation.

Greater Manchester would become the first city region outside London to make use of new powers under the Bus Services Act 2017 to take control of regulating its buses.

Campaigners say that, since deregulation of the network in 1986, bus operators have "cherry-picked" the most profitable routes and leave some communities underserved.

Bus operators have previously opposed a franchising model in Greater Manchester

They say franchising would allow authorities to use profits from busy routes to subsidise less busy but vital routes.

Mr Burnham was speaking at the launch of his ten-year plan to reshape Greater Manchester's public transport.

He promised passengers would be able to move between buses, trains and trams with capped fares and a single Oyster-style ticketing system modelled on London.

"Our current public transport system is fragmented and unreliable, with often confusing ticketing and passenger information," he said.

"A truly integrated transport network has the potential to transform Greater Manchester.

"An important part of this is reforming our bus market."

Pascale Robinson, who runs the Better Buses for Greater Manchester campaign, said: "Public control of our buses would mean affordable fares, a smart card with a cap, and services that are accountable to our communities, like they are in London."

However, OneBus, which represents bus operators in Greater Manchester, has previously said it was a "myth" that franchising would lead to better bus services.