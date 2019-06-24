Manchester Victoria stabbings: Man in court
- 24 June 2019
A man has appeared in court accused of attempting to murder three people in Manchester on New Year's Eve.
A couple in their fifties, and a police officer, were stabbed at Victoria railway station at 21:00 BST.
Mahdi Mohamud, 25, faces three counts of attempted murder and a terror charge after a manual entitled "the seven most lethal ways to strike with a knife" was allegedly found in his possession.
The defendant, of Cheetham Hill, was remanded at Oxford Crown Court.
He is due to stand trial from 25 November.