Image copyright AFP Image caption The stabbings happened at Manchester's Victoria railway station

A man has appeared in court accused of attempting to murder three people in Manchester on New Year's Eve.

A couple in their fifties, and a police officer, were stabbed at Victoria railway station at 21:00 BST.

Mahdi Mohamud, 25, faces three counts of attempted murder and a terror charge after a manual entitled "the seven most lethal ways to strike with a knife" was allegedly found in his possession.

The defendant, of Cheetham Hill, was remanded at Oxford Crown Court.

He is due to stand trial from 25 November.