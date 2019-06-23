Image caption One of the smashed headstones at Greenacres Cemetery

A car was smashed into gravestones at a cemetery in a "reckless and appalling" act.

Headstones and memorial crosses were damaged at Greenacres Cemetery in Oldham on Friday.

Oldham Council posted a photograph on social media of the Audi car that was abandoned at the scene.

The council said police were investigating and it would repair any damage as quickly as possible.

Councillor Ateeque Ur-Rehman, cabinet member for neighbourhoods services, said: "This is a reckless, shocking and appalling incident and shows a complete lack of respect for our community, the deceased and their loved ones.

"I know our dedicated team of officers who look after the area will be devastated as I'm sure many residents will be."

Image caption Tyre tracks can be seen leading up to where the car was found abandoned

Many Oldham residents took to Facebook and Twitter to share their disgust over the attack.

Posting under the council's official statement on Facebook, Tracey Mansfield said: "This is so shocking and saddening in equal measure.

"My partner's parents are at rest here and it really is a lovely cemetery to just go and sit when you need to.

"Why someone would do this just beggars belief.

"My thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends whose loved ones graves have been damaged."