Passengers are facing delays at Manchester Airport after an IT failure prevented many from checking-in at all three terminals.

Some passengers said they had been waiting to check-in for more than three hours, with long queues building up.

An airport spokesman said the IT issue had been resolved in the afternoon, adding: "We apologise to our passengers for the inconvenience."

The issue first arose at 11:30 BST on Saturday.

Some airlines were trying to check people in manually during the IT failure, and they were working through a backlog of passengers after the issue was resolved.

Skip Twitter post by @manairport We are investigating an IT issue that is currently affecting check-in and our teams are working hard to rectify the problem. We apologise to passengers for any inconvenience caused and will provide an update as soon as possible. — Manchester Airport (@manairport) June 22, 2019 Report

Jordan Elliott was one of many passengers to complain to the airport on social media.

He tweeted a picture of the queues and said: "@manairport in total lockdown. No-one checking in due to computer failure!"

Michael Ripley was on his way to Fuerteventura with his family for his wedding anniversary when they got caught up in the delays.

He told the BBC: "It's utter carnage...All the IT systems were down at check in. No one could help us."

"A process to check in that would normally take five or 10 minutes took two hours," he added.