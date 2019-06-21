Image copyright GMP Image caption Adam Ahmad used the money to make payments towards his mortgage and credit card bills

A "greedy and manipulative" carer who stole £25,000 from six elderly people he was looking after has been jailed.

Adam Ahmad stole the cash while visiting his victims' homes in Stockport, Greater Manchester, in 2018.

Among those he targeted was an 85-year-old man with dementia, who Ahmad barricaded in his bedroom over night while he went out spending his money.

The 28-year-old, formerly known as Aftab Usman, was jailed for three years at Manchester Crown Court.

He pleaded guilty to 11 counts of fraud by false representation, seven counts of fraud by abuse of position and one count of false imprisonment.

The court heard Ahmad, of Earle Street, Ashton-under-Lyne, targeted several people with Alzheimer's disease, one with a brain injury and another with a failing memory.

'Betrayed their trust'

After befriending them, he stole their bank cards and withdrew thousands of pounds.

He also used the cards to make payments towards his mortgage, council tax, gym membership and credit card bills.

Ahmad used walking sticks to trap the 85-year-old victim in his bedroom, leaving him with no access to water or toilet facilities while Ahmad left the house.

The elderly man was eventually able to activate a panic alarm and be rescued.

Ahmad was arrested but denied all knowledge of the frauds and declined to answer how his council tax had been paid for.

Det Con Andrew Burnett, of Greater Manchester Police, said Ahmad chose "some of the most vulnerable in society" and "betrayed their trust in the most heinous way".

He added: "He is a greedy, manipulative individual whose despicable behaviour has left a trail of misery.

"We're pleased that thanks to the investigative efforts of our officers, this cowardly thief is now behind bars."

Ahmad's assets have since been frozen and a proceeds of crime hearing has been scheduled with the aim of recovering money to compensate his victims.