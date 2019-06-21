Listeria outbreak: Manchester pensioner named as victim
- 21 June 2019
A pensioner whose death has been linked to the listeria outbreak at UK hospitals has been named.
Enid Heap, 84, from Beswick, Manchester, was admitted to Manchester Royal Infirmary in March this year.
She had been suffering breathing difficulties, Manchester Coroner's Court heard on Friday.
Nigel Meadows, senior coroner for Manchester, was told that Mrs Heap died on 6 May with her family at her bedside.
Five people have died after nine cases were confirmed at eight NHS trusts.