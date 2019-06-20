Image copyright Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios Image caption The development would include one, two and three bedroom apartments

Plans for a 22-storey apartment block in Manchester could harm the city centre's heritage, Historic England has warned.

Under the proposals, buildings on High Street would be demolished and replaced with 361 apartments.

It would also see market stalls on Church Street demolished, with temporary stalls created nearby.

Historic England said it had "serious reservations" about the scheme's "form, bulk, mass and height".

In a report to councillors at Manchester City Council, the organisation said it would have "no objection to re-development in principle".

But it added that in its current form, the blueprint features "massive proportions" and an "ungainly mansard form" that would result in a "monolithic and top heavy appearance".

It recommended the plans should be refused or withdrawn and "significantly amended" to take more account of the nearby Smithfield conservation area.

The plans include the demolition of a 1960s building at 24-36 High Street, five market stalls on Church Street and at 20-22 High Street.

Image copyright Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios Image caption The project would see a new set of market stalls created

Fifty-two objections have been received and two city centre councillors have also raised concerns.

Sam Wheeler objected and said the scheme does not meet council policy on affordable housing and "makes no real contribution to the ward".

"No Mancunian is spending £450,000 to overlook the Arndale," he said.

Adele Douglas said she would "welcome a refreshed proposal that is more in keeping with the area".

However, council planning officers have said they are "minded to approve" the plans for the block, subject to a legal agreement about payment for affordable housing.

The officers noted there would be "a degree of less than substantial harm" from the plans.

But they said the scheme would"represent sustainable development" and "deliver significant social, economic and environmental benefits".

The plans will be discussed at a meeting on 27 June.