Image copyright Family handout Image caption Yousef Makki was stabbed on 2 March

A grammar school pupil was stabbed in the heart by his teenage friend after a botched attempt to rob a drug dealer of £45-worth of cannabis, a court heard.

Yousef Makki, 17, a pupil at Manchester Grammar School, was stabbed to death on 2 March in Hale Barns.

The defendant, known as Boy A, is on trial at Manchester Crown Court accused of murder and conspiracy to commit robbery.

He has admitted possessing a knife and perverting the course of justice.

A second youth, Boy B, also aged 17 and a mutual friend of both, denies conspiracy to rob and perverting the course of justice.

He has pleaded guilty to possession of a flick knife.

Neither defendant can be named because they are aged under 18.

Yousef, who was from Burnage, Manchester, had won a scholarship to attend Manchester Grammar School.

'Why did you try to rob me?'

Opening the case for the prosecution, Nick Johnson QC, said the fatal attack on Gorse Bank Road happened about 18:35 GMT on 2 March.

Emergency services were called "very soon" afterwards, he said, but when police arrived both defendants said they had not seen what happened.

Earlier that day, jurors heard, Boy B had called another youth who agreed to supply cannabis for £45.

Mr Johnson said they met the dealer, who pulled up in a car with two others, at about 17:00.

Boy B asked for the cannabis he had ordered, but said he did not have any money.

Boy A then began to pull at the driver's door, ordering him out of the car, but Boy B and Yousef rode off on their bicycles, the court heard.

Mr Johnson said: "As the other two rode away, the drug dealer noticed Boy A was reaching into the waistband of his trousers.

"The dealer thought he was reaching for a knife."

The two other youths got out of the car and punched Boy A before they were called off and he ran away.

After the dealer drove away he saw Yousef and confronted him, asking "Why were you trying to rob me?", the court heard.

He was told it was Boy B's idea, Mr Johnson said.

Boy B later rang the dealer to apologise for trying to rob him, saying he thought he was someone else who would be an easy target.

The trial continues.