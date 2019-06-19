Image caption Andrea Bradbury had retired from the police months before the Manchester bombing

A former counter-terrorism detective has told how her handbag saved her life in the 2017 Manchester Arena attack.

Andrea Bradbury and a friend were waiting to collect their daughters from the Ariana Grande concert when a bomb exploded in the lobby of the venue.

She said the large bag and its contents shielded her from debris from the device which had been packed with nuts and bolts.

"I was just lucky," the retired Lancashire Police inspector said.

"I don't normally do handbags and I nearly left it in my car but thought I didn't want somebody to break into my car for the sake of this bag."

It contained a coat, an umbrella and a metal glasses case bought for her by a former colleague.

Ms Bradbury, who served as an officer for more than 30 years and worked directly alongside the North West Counter Terrorism Unit and the security services, said she was thrown off her feet by the force of the blast.

"I knew exactly what had happened. The first thing I did when I came round was to drag myself to look for my daughter."

Image copyright PA Image caption Assistant Chief Constable Russ Jackson says the lives of those injured "have been altered forever"

A former colleague has replaced the bag which was a retirement gift from her husband.

Andrea was speaking publicly for the first time about her experience before the launch of a campaign calling for new legislation is needed to reduce the impact of any future attack.

Known as Martyn's Law, it is being led by Figen Murray, the mother of Martyn Hett, who was among the 22 victims of the bombing.

At the moment, venues such as theatres, cinemas, and concert halls are not legally required to put security in place, or to plan for what they would do in the event of a terror attack.

About 14,000 people were at the Manchester Arena for a concert by singer Ariana Grande on 22 May 2017 when Salman Abedi detonated a device.

More than 800 people were left with physical or psychological injuries as a result of the bombing, said police.