Image copyright Greater Manchester Police Image caption Michael Long was under the influence of alcohol and drugs when he stabbed Keith Harris with a kitchen knife

A man has been jailed for life for the "senseless" stabbing of man in a convenience store.

Keith Harris, 43, died after being attacked with a kitchen knife at the Premier shop in Radcliffe, Greater Manchester on 15 August last year.

Michael Long, 36, who was under the influence of alcohol and drugs at the time, was given a minimum of 25 years in jail at Manchester Crown Court.

He was caught by police after being involved in a crash with three cars.

'Unprovoked'

Long, of no fixed address, had approached Mr Harris and his friend and asked him for a cigarette before threatening them with the kitchen knife and asking for valuables, police said.

He then followed them into the shop and stabbed Mr Harris in the chest.

Image copyright Greater Manchester Police Image caption Keith Harris' family said they would miss "his smiling face" and he would be "forever cherished"

The 36-year-old left the scene and a short time later crashed his silver Citreon into three other cars, including a black Kia Picanto.

The crash left the driver of the Picanto with serious injuries, police said.

Officers investigating the crash went to Long's home and realised he matched the description of Mr Harris's attacker.

The victim's family said: "Keith's smiling face will be missed by us all. This has left a huge hole in our hearts which will take a long time to heal.

"He will stay in our hearts and will be forever loved and forever cherished."

Senior Investigating Officer, Duncan Thorpe, said: "Keith Harris's life was tragically cut short because of Long's senseless and unprovoked actions."

"Whatever the sentence it will never bring him back, but I hope [his family] find some comfort knowing that Long is now in prison for a very long time."