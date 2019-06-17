Image copyright Greater Manchester Police Image caption Daniel Forster and Michael Nield punched Daniel Hogan

Two men who killed a man who was out celebrating Christmas with his work colleagues have been jailed.

Daniel Hogan, 32, was punched in the face, causing him to fall backwards and hit his head on cobbles in Uppermill.

He was pronounced dead at hospital after the attack late on 21 December.

Michael Nield, 24, of Society Street, Shaw and Daniel Forster, also 24, of Ashfield Crescent, Oldham were jailed for six years and four years respectively at Manchester Crown Court.

Both men admitted manslaughter.

Mr Hogan was attacked at about 23:30 BST on 21 December in High Street.

The victim, who appeared drunk and unsteady on his feet, approached Forster to ask about buying drugs, Greater Manchester Police said.

An argument developed and both men punched Mr Hogan.

It was Nield who caused a "severe blow to his nose" before running off, police said.

Image copyright Google Image caption Daniel Hogan was found injured in Uppermill

An ambulance was called and Mr Hogan was taken to Royal Oldham Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

"This was an unprovoked, unnecessary assault," said senior investigating officer Duncan Thorpe. "Nield and Forster could just have walked away."

"Instead they jointly assaulted him, their anger and aggression ultimately cost Daniel his life."