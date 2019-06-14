Image caption PC Paul Jackson (right) and PC Paul Lockett have been cleared of all charges

A police constable has been cleared of using his dog as a weapon to "vent his contempt" for criminals.

PC Paul Jackson, 36, was accused of deploying his dog to injure five men police were following.

A jury at Preston Crown Court cleared PC Jackson, from Radcliffe, of five counts of wounding with intent and five counts of causing grievous bodily harm.

His colleague, PC Paul Lockett, was also acquitted of aiding and abetting one of the alleged assaults.

The Crown alleged PC Jackson, went on the attack with German shepherd dog Jerry in separate incidents between August 2015 and September 2016 while working for the tactical vehicle intercept unit of Greater Manchester Police (GMP).

But the former lifeguard said he acted lawfully at all times in a reasonable and proportionate manner.

PC Lockett, 37, from Altrincham, was also cleared of misconduct in a public office.