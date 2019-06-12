Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Taulima Tautai (holding the ball) joined Wigan in 2014

A rugby league player has been banned from driving for 18 months and fined £1,200 after admitting being nearly twice the legal alcohol limit.

Wigan Warriors prop forward Taulima Tautai, 31, failed a roadside breath test early on 26 May, Wigan Magistrates Court heard.

Australian-born Tautai has been left out of the Warriors' squad for the game at Leeds Rhinos on Friday.

Two other Wigan players have failed breath tests in the past eight months.

The forward, who joined the club in 2014, failed the breath test hours after he played against Warrington Wolves.

'Disappointment'

Warriors head coach Adrian Lam told the BBC: "It's unacceptable and we'll deal with it accordingly.

"He [Tautai] has got a lot on his mind and this is one of the biggest games of the season for us in regards to where we sit on the ladder," Lam said of Friday's game.

He added: "Rather than have that as a hassle for him and for the team, I felt it was best that we move forward and we prepare without him."

Lam said he had reminded the players of the standards the club expects.

"I felt it was important they understood why he wasn't here and the disappointment we have as a club on his choices.

"It isn't true to our values and how we want to be seen as a club, and I made it obvious to them that choices are really important, whether at training or away from the training paddock."

In October, Zak Hardaker was banned for 20 months after admitting being twice the legal limit, while academy player Craig Mullen was banned in April for a year.