Image copyright Manchester City Council Image caption Staff at Suede cafe abused council inspectors on several occasions

A "hostile" shisha cafe where council inspectors were "threatened" after it broke the law on smoking has become the first to be closed down in Manchester.

Manchester City Council found that Suede in Rusholme had been letting people smoke inside, contrary to the 2006 Health Act.

A council spokesman said on visits, its officers were "routinely" abused and a glass was thrown at an inspector's car.

The business has been made subject to a three-month closure order.

The council said it was forced to take the action following problems with anti-social behaviour dating back to March 2018.

'Completely unacceptable'

A council spokesman said on one occasion in November, visiting council inspectors were verbally abused by "hostile" staff and police had been forced to intervene, before a glass was thrown at the inspector's car by a person at the cafe.

Police were then called to the cafe later the same month after a large fight broke out outside the venue.

The following March, council officers found people smoking indoors, which led to the confiscation of 140 of the cafe's shisha pipes.

The spokesman said the closure order prevents Suede from opening until September and, in the meantime, its owners would be asked to prove they had made positive changes.

He said Suede's behaviour was "completely unacceptable" and the cafe was having "a negative impact" on people in Rusholme.

"Their hostile attitude towards council staff carrying out their day to day duties cannot be tolerated," he added.

"This case was not a pleasant one."

The cafe's owners have been contacted for comment.