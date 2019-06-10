M6 Knutsford Services: Four bikers stabbed
- 10 June 2019
Four motorcyclists were stabbed in a disturbance on a slip road leading to a motorway service station.
Cheshire Constabulary said the bikers were taken to hospital following the attack at about 14:00 BST on Saturday at Knutsford Services on the M6.
It said their injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.
The force said it had no further details of the attack. No arrests have been made in connection with the incident.
Officers will be patrolling Knutsford Services to provide reassurance.