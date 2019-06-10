Manchester

Boy, 13, stabbed outside Stockport Co-op: Teen, 14, held

  • 10 June 2019
A 13-year-old boy has been stabbed outside a Co-op shop, said police.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said the stabbing happened at about 18:30 BST on Sunday in Didsbury Road, Heaton Mersey, Stockport.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment but his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and remains in custody for questioning.

Det Insp Simon Akker, of GMP, said: "I understand this will cause some concern given the ages of those involved but I hope the fact that we have made an arrest - along with an increased police presence in the area - will provide the local community with some reassurance."

He appealed for anyone with information to contact GMP.

