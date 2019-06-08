Image copyright CHESHIRE POLICE Image caption Christopher Guest More Jr was added to Europe's most wanted list in April

One of Europe's most wanted fugitives, who has been on the run for 16 years, has been arrested in Malta over the brutal murder of a man.

Christopher Guest More Jr, 41, left the UK after Brian Waters was tortured and beaten to death in front of his two adult children in 2003.

He is alleged to have gone to Mr Waters' farm in Knutsford, Cheshire, to settle a drugs debt.

He was arrested on Thursday night, the National Crime Agency (NCA) said.

Three other men, John Wilson, 69, James Raven, 60, and Otis Matthews, 41, are serving life sentences for the murder of Mr Waters at Burnt House Farm in Tabley on 19 June 2003.

Mr Waters, 44, was running a cannabis farm when the men stormed the property to demand money.

He was tied to a chair before being whipped, burned, attacked with a staple gun, hung upside down and beaten and sexually assaulted with an iron bar during a three-hour ordeal in which he sustained 123 injuries.

'Never gave up hunt'

His son, Gavin, was also attacked and his daughter, Natalie, who had just turned 21, was held at gunpoint, a trial heard.

Mr More Jr was wanted in connection with the murder, the attempted murder of a second man and the false imprisonment and assault of other victims at the scene.

The NCA said he was arrested in the Swieqi area of northern Malta in a joint operation with the Maltese authorities.

NCA regional manager Graham Roberts said: "We have waited a long, long time for this moment. We were never going to give up in the hunt.

"More Jr featured on the very successful Operation Captura fugitives hunt and, out of 96 fugitives, there are now just 12 evading justice."

Extradition proceedings were started against Mr More Jr when he appeared in court in the Maltese capital, Valetta, earlier.

He has been remanded in custody until his next hearing on Monday.