Image copyright LTS Architects Image caption The temple will replace an existing one which is now too small for its congregation

A £5m Hindu temple inspired by the traditional domes and towers of India is to be built in Oldham.

Oldham Council have approved plans for the temple, which will feature a prayer hall, teaching and community spaces, gardens and up to 60 parking spaces.

The building, on Copster Hill Road, will be the new home of the Shree Swaminarayan Mandir temple.

Suresh Sorasia, speaking on behalf of the temple, said it would be a "landmark" building.

Image copyright LTS Architects Image caption The site of the new temple was previously used by a housing association

The current temple on Lee Street has been open since 1977 but was now too small for its congregation, councillors were told.

Mr Sorasia told the Local Democracy Reporting Service that the town's Hindus were "a proud community of Oldham and really want to contribute to its fabric".

"We want to provide services for education, homework [and] elderly support," he added.

Planning officer Graham Dickman said religious buildings like the temple "do tend to have some stature in the local area".

The site of the new temple was previously used by housing association First Choice Homes as a local depot, which has since been demolished.