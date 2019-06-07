Image caption Andre Marshall was found shot dead in Urmston, Greater Manchester, in 2015

A man wanted by police in connection with the killing of an ex-gang member in Greater Manchester four years ago has been arrested in Pakistan.

Andre Marshall, 29, was shot dead in Urmston in May 2015. His body was found next to a car in Manor Park.

Police later offered a £10,000 reward for information about the killing.

The suspect is understood to be in Islamabad and Greater Manchester Police are now planning to extradite him, the Manchester Evening News reports.

Mr Marshall was a member of the Moss Side Gooch Gang in Manchester and had been jailed in 2008 for a gun attack.

A post-mortem examination revealed he died of gunshot wounds to his torso and leg.

Two men have been jailed in connection with his death.