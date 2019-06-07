Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to Westgate Avenue in Bolton on Thursday morning

A woman has been raped by a stranger inside a property in Bolton.

Police were called to Westgate Avenue shortly after 09:10 BST on Thursday after a report a woman in her 40s had been attacked.

It is believed her attacker had been seen on the street a short time before the rape took place at about 08:30, Greater Manchester Police said.

He is described as white, skinny, in his 20s, and was wearing a grey tracksuit top and blue bottoms.

Ch Insp John Charlton said it was "a frightening and shocking incident" and appealed for witnesses.

He also asked for anyone with dashcam footage from the Queens Park area around that time to come forward.