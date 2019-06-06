Image copyright Google Image caption Police have appealed for witnesses to come forward

A man has died and a 13-year-old boy is in a critical condition following a rush-hour crash.

The 42-year-old was a passenger in a silver Vauxhall Zafira that was turning around when it was involved in a collision with a black Volkswagen Golf in Crumpsall, Manchester, police said.

The crash happened on Crescent Road just before 18:00 BST on Wednesday.

A 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Six other people travelling in the Zafira, including the driver, were taken to hospital. A 42-year-old woman is being treated for serious injuries.

Police said that before officers arrived the driver of the Golf left the scene with a three-year-old child, who was also taken to hospital for treatment for serious injuries.

The Greater Manchester force has appealed for a man driving a silver Renault Modus who took some people to hospital to get in touch.

PC Suzanne Keenan said: "I want to stress that he's not in any trouble but we believe he may hold vital information that could steer our investigation."