Image copyright Lynda Roughley Image caption Sharleen Hughes regularly looked after Ella-Rose Clover for her mother Pagan Clover

A woman whose partner killed the toddler they were minding has been jailed for five years.

A judge told Sharleen Hughes, 36, she should have been aware of the risk Michael Wild posed to 22-month-old Ella-Rose Clover.

Liverpool Crown Court heard chances to prevent Ella's death had been missed as doctors believed there was a medical reason for her bruising.

Wild, of Wythenshawe, Manchester, has been jailed for life for Ella's murder.

Hughes, now of Mardyke, College Bank, Rochdale, had been convicted of allowing the death of a child and two offences of perverting the course of justice.

Image copyright Family Handout Image caption Ella-Rose Clover's mother said the toddler had been "betrayed in the worst possible way"

In sentencing, Mr Justice King said: "You, like those professionals, were blinded by the belief that an unknown non-traumatic medical condition was the cause of those injuries when the truth was staring you and the professionals, had they properly investigated matters, in the face."

He said there were too many injuries and too many occasions of incidents for Hughes to not be aware of the "significant risk of serious physical harm" posed by Wild.

"Yours was, in fact, a serious case of criminal negligence which has resulted in the death of a child."

During the couple's trial, the jury heard that Ella's mother Pagan often left her in the care of her friend Hughes.

Image copyright Greater Manchester Police Image caption Sharleen Hughes lied about leaving Ella alone with Michael Wild

Hughes' then-partner Wild, 30, of Somerton Avenue was left alone with Ella on 21 January 2018.

When Hughes returned, the toddler was collapsed on the sofa and later died in hospital from abdominal injuries.

Hughes told paramedics she had been at home all the time and encouraged Wild, her 12-year-old son and his friend to lie to support the story.

Her son's friend told the police the truth and officers collected evidence of Hughes' movements on the day.

The judge said Hughes had done this to "protect and cover up" for Wild and to divert the police's attention away from her own role in what had happened.