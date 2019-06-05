Image copyright Google Image caption Police found the woman's body at a house on Manchester Road in Walkden

A man has been taken to hospital in a "critical condition" after the body of a woman was found at a house by police.

The woman, who was in her 20s, was found at a property on Manchester Road in Walkden, Salford, at about 02:10 BST, Greater Manchester Police said.

The force said her "incredibly tragic" death was being treated as murder and a post-mortem examination would take place following formal identification.

A spokeswoman added that the man, who is in his 30s, was receiving treatment.